17 hours ago

Joyce Johnes Afi Jassika, a 26-year-old woman has been stabbed to death for threatening to divorce her husband at Degede, a suburb of Bibiani in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The suspected husband has been identified as Emmanuel Okyere Baffour.

The Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Divisional Crime Officer, Superintendent Seth Serwonu told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that relatives of the deceased reported the death to the Crime Office.

According to him, the murder occurred in the deceased's own room.

He said the Police proceeded to the scene and found the deceased in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.

The body has since been deposited at the Bibiani Government mortuary for autopsy, while the Police have commenced investigations to trace the whereabouts of the perpetrator.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased decided to divorce the suspected husband over a myriad of issues but the husband begged her to stay and that he had turned a new leaf, however, the lady insisted on walking out of the marriage.

She packed her luggage and left for her parents.

On Thursday, August 6, 2021, around 1200hours the suspect went to the house of the deceased when her parents were not around to attack her with a knife.

He allegedly stabbed her five times and covered the body with clothes in the room and absconded.