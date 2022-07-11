2 hours ago

Manchester United expect Ajax to complete the signing of RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey despite reports that club wanted to hijack the deal.

He is an academy graduate of the much famed Ajax academy and was handed his debut by now Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag two years ago.

In 2021, the striker left Ajax as a free agent and joined German side RB Leipzig but struggled to make any impression at the German club.

Brobbey, who publicly complained about his move, didn't get along at all with the Saxons and returned to Amsterdam on loan during the winter break last season.

At Ajax, the 1.80-meter tall powerhouse worked again and scored seven goals in 13 appearances.

RB Leipzig is demanding 15 million Euros from Ajax but the Dutch side is trying to pay less than the asking price with Manchester United entering the fray the English side will be happy to pat with such a paltry sum for a player their manager knows so well.

But the red devils will who are willing to back their manager will not hijack the Brobbry deal to Ajax.

Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the Manchester club that he wants to leave the club and with his 24 goals last season his potential departure will leave the club short upfront and plans must be made to seek replacements.

Brobbey was born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam and has been capped 12 times by the Dutch U-21 side but is yet to be capped at the senior side and is still eligible to play for Ghana.