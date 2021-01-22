Man Utd gain advantage to sign attacker with £53million clause – Report

31 minutes ago

Premier League club Manchester United, according to emerging reports, have been linked with several right wingers in the past few months and a new name is reportedly on the horizon in the form of Gabriel Veron.

According to Sport via gooner news, the 18-year-old starlet has been in red-hot form for his current Brazilian side Palmeiras and he is a top target for many European sides with United's arch rivals Arsenal also believed to be in competition for his signature.

The famous Spanish outlet have mentioned that Man United have already moved at the backstage to gain advantage over rivals to sign the teenage sensation from the Brazilian club.

It is stated that the South American winger’s current contract will expire in 2025 and it has a huge release clause of 60 million euros (£53million). However, his current market value is at around 20 million euros.

This term, Veron started 5 games in the prestigious Copa Libertadoes tournament and directly contributed in 4 goals (3 goals and 1 assists). Palmeiras will face Santos in the final of the competition on January 31, 2021.

As far as the league is concerned, so far, in 17 appearances (7 starts), the Brazilian winger has scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists.

In 2019, Veron was a key member of the U-17 Brazilian side that won the World Cup at home. He featured in all 7 games and directly contributed in 5 goals. In the semifinals, Brazil was 2-0 down against France and the Veron scored the equalizing goal in the second half.

On the other hand, in the final against Mexico, he provided the decisive assist to help his national win the crown. And since then, he has been on the books of top sides across Europe.

Manchester United do need an upgrade in the RW role because the likes of Greenwood and James have not been good enough. In your view, who should Solskjaer sign to strengthen the position at Old Trafford?