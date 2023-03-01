1 hour ago

English Premier League side Manchester United are poised to add talented Ajax and Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed to their ranks.

Former Ajax manager Erik Ten Haag has transformed the fortunes of the club guiding them to a first trophy in six years by winning the Carabao Cup.

According to reports emanating from the English press indicates that the club hierarchy will back the Dutch manager in the summer transfer window.

Ten Haag has set his sights on signing some marquee signings and the Ghanaian midfielder is still in his sight.

Kudus Mohammed has been in good form for Ajax this season scoring 15 goals in all competitions for his side.

His performance has not gone unnoticed as his performance has attracted interest from several clubs.

Erik Ten Hag knows Kudus Mohammed so well as the pair worked together during their time at Ajax.

The Ghanaian joined Ajax from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland some two seasons ago and has shone for the Dutch champions.