2 hours ago

Kobbie Mainoo, the English-born talent of Ghanaian descent, has garnered a nomination for the Premier League's Young Player of the Season award, following his breakout season at Manchester United.

Turning 19 just last month, Mainoo, a product of the Manchester United Academy, showcased his immense potential by earning his first league start against Everton in November, marking the beginning of an impressive journey.

Throughout the season, Mainoo has featured prominently in 20 Premier League games for United, notably scoring two remarkable goals against Wolves and Liverpool, showcasing his impact in midfield under the guidance of manager Erik ten Hag.

His stellar performances not only earned him the club's Player of the Month award in January but also caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate, resulting in his inclusion in the national squad for recent international friendlies.

Mainoo seized the opportunity, making his debut against Brazil and starting against Belgium.

Despite facing stiff competition from top talents like Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, Mainoo's nomination underscores his remarkable achievements, further solidifying his status as one of the league's rising stars.

Among the other contenders for the award are Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, and Tottenham's Destiny Udogie, highlighting the depth of young talent in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Mainoo, born in the United Kingdom to Ghanaian parents, retains eligibility to represent Ghana at any level, adding an intriguing dimension to his burgeoning career.