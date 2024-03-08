2 hours ago

Manchester United's rising star, Kobbie Mainoo, has clinched the Premier League's Goal of the Month award for February, marking a memorable achievement in his burgeoning career.

The English-born talent of Ghanaian heritage secured the prestigious accolade for his remarkable debut goal for Manchester United in their thrilling encounter against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium last month.

Mainoo's standout moment came late in the game when he unleashed a sensational strike to secure victory for Manchester United, breaking the deadlock in a fiercely contested match that had seen the scoreline leveled by Wolves.

His extraordinary goal stood out among the contenders for the Premier League Goal of the Month award, edging out formidable competition from top-flight stars.

Mainoo's remarkable feat adds to his growing reputation, having made a significant impact with Manchester United in his debut season, tallying one goal in 13 Premier League appearances thus far.

Born to Ghanaian parents in the United Kingdom, Mainoo's eligibility to represent Ghana at the international level adds another dimension to his promising career, despite having previously represented England at youth levels.