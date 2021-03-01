3 hours ago

A 29-year-old woman, Margaret Sam, is alleged to have been murdered by her husband, an unemployed commercial vehicle driver, at Olebu, near Ablekuman, in the Ga West District in the Greater Accra Region.

The body of the deceased was found two days after she was allegedly strangled in the bedroom of the couple.

The police found a piece of cloth tied tightly around her neck and head, while a hammer and a kitchen knife stained with what was suspected to be human blood were also found in the room.

The husband, Kofi Aboagye, 32, is said to have left their three children with his mother, who lived in the same house, and absconded after he had allegedly murdered the wife.

Police report

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, said the mother of Aboagye reported to the police on February 26, 2021, about an offensive odour which was emanating from a room occupied by her son and his wife.

The mother, whose name has been withheld, was said to have told the police that Aboagye left his three children in her care at about 3:30 a.m. on February 24, 2021.

According to the police, the mother claimed Aboagye had told her that his wife had gone out, and that he was also going out to look for work as a commercial driver.

Foul odour

After two days, the mother said she woke up to the odour and reported to the police.

The police consequently broke into the room and found the body.

The crime scene team from the Ghana Police Headquarters was then called in to assist with investigations.

The body has since been conveyed to the morgue of the Police Hospital in Accra, while the police have mounted a search for Aboagye.

Source: graphic.com.gh