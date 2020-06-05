1 hour ago

Eric Ansong, popularly known as Japan Burger, who accused Abetifi MP, Hon Bryan Acheampong of attempts to claim his property, has been slashed with GhC10,000,000.00 (10 Million Ghana Cedis) over defamation.

Background

In a Ghana Guardian publication on Monday, June 2, 2020, Japan Burger claimed that Hon Bryan Acheampong, together with 4 others have persistently been on him to sell his two-story building at Nkwatia to him [MP] as he intends to expand a hotel he owns in the area.

Narrating his odeal, Japan Burger said, he has reported the matter to persons affiliated the MP, including the Eastern Regional Secretary of NPP, Jeff Konadu, thinking there could be any good outcome but to no avail. According to him, "they are yet to respond to his plea".

He said, he has channelled his grievances to to elders in the Nkwatia township, including the Krontihene, but his action has become an exercise in futility.

Again, he accused Bryan Acheampong of also blocking him from constructing a security gate in an earlier attempt to demarcate his land.

“Because he wants to use force to take over the land, he has heaped a sand behind my wall to prevent me from securing my house. My wall has broken down. In fact, I am experiencing difficulties staying at my place. My house gets flooded whenever it rains. He is troubling me a lot”, said Japan Burger.

Court summon

Bryan Acheampong, finding all the accusations by Japan Burger as not having strong bases, has since dragged him to the Nkawkaw High Court over defamation.

In the writ of summons, Hon Bryan Acheampong is praying the court to place a perpetual injuction on Mr. Eric Ansong, refraining him or his agents from further publishing defamatory words about him and be made to pay GHS10,000,000,00 in damages.

Per the statement of claim, Eric Ansong will also pay for general damages, cost of counsel's fees and publish retraction and apology with the same prominence as the defamatory content.