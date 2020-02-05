2 hours ago

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by police in the Central Region for defiling thirteen-year-old twin girls at Apam.

The suspect, who allegedly took advantage of the girls while they were on an errand, tied and forcibly had sex with them one after the other.

Narrating their ordeal to JoyNews, one of the girls said they were on their way to purchase an item for their mother when the suspect called them to his place and requested to send them on a different errand.

According to her, her sister was asked to wait behind while she goes to the shop for the item and was specifically asked by the suspect to take her time or she will be beaten.

After returning with the item, she found her sister waiting outside with the suspect, who then asked her to enter his room to drop it. He allegedly followed her, forcefully tied her up and had sex with her.

She said, they were again threatened not to tell their mother or they will die.

But the mother of the victims, a caretaker, who also spoke to JoyNews said some youth in the area, suspected what had happened and reported to her.

A report was immediately filed at the police station and the suspect was arrested while the girls were sent to a medical facility for examination.

She is, however, under immense pressure from the suspect’s father to drop the case so her daughters can be compensated.

