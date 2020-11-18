The Ashanti Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has confirmed the death of suspect Samson Zabanga, who was reported to have shot himself on Tuesday, November 17.
A spokesperson for the Command, Godwin Ahianyo confirmed to 3news.com that “at about 17:30 hours on Tuesday Samson Zabanga died moments after the victim [Kwame Amoah] passed on at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital — where the two were receiving treatment after sustaining severe gunshot wounds”.
His body has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy, ASP Ahianyo said.
