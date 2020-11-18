2 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has confirmed the death of suspect Samson Zabanga, who was reported to have shot himself on Tuesday, November 17.

A spokesperson for the Command, Godwin Ahianyo confirmed to 3news.com that “at about 17:30 hours on Tuesday Samson Zabanga died moments after the victim [Kwame Amoah] passed on at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital — where the two were receiving treatment after sustaining severe gunshot wounds”.

His body has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy, ASP Ahianyo said.