5 hours ago

A young man believed to be in his 20s has been electrocuted to death as he was attempting to rescue a bird trapped on a high tension wire.

In visuals that captured the heartbreaking moment, the yet-to-be-identified man was seen on top of the long pole wielding an implement believed to be a metal.

He tried to hit the bird to set it free as the bird’s own attempt proved futile.

However, he hit the high tension wire with his implement which caused an intense spark, causing him to fall from the pole.

The man fell to the ground as witnesses rushed to his rescue.

