1 hour ago

King Faisal have denied reports indicating that they have parted ways with their head coach Anthony Commey following a string of poor results at the start of the Ghana Premier League season.

Reports were rife in the media that the Kumasi based side had contracted a foreign trainer Slavisa Bosicic to take over from Anthony Commey but the club have denied any such development.

According to the club's management they have absolute confidence in their manager and fans should disregard reports of his sacking as he is still at post.

Newly promoted King Faisal have lost their opening two matches in the Ghana Premier League first a heavy 4-1 defeat against Dreams Fc and on Sunday a slender 1-0 loss to AshGold.

“The Management of King Faisal would want to inform the general public that Head Coach Anthony Commey has not been sacked by the club as is being reported by the media and on various social media platforms.”An official statement from the club read.

“The club is therefore appealing to its followers to disregard these reports and treat it with the contempt it deserves. The coach has the backing of the management and they will continue to support him as he endeavour to turn the fortunes of the club.”

“The club is calling on the fans to remain calm as the team focuses on our next game against Aduana Stars this weekend. ” The statement added.