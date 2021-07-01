1 hour ago

The management of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has sent it's warmest congratulations and goodwill message to the newly elected officers of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).

Representing the Authority during a handing over ceremony for the officers on Tuesday 29th June 2021, at the University of Ghana, Legon, Acting CEO and Deputy CEO for Finance & Administration Mr. Nelson Owusu Ansah and Mrs. Akosua Manu took turns to remind the elected officers to perceive their election as a call to service and called on them to always use their positions to champion the welfare of all Ghanaian students.

Cautioning them on the difficulties and challenges associated with leadership, Mrs. Manu reminded them to remain focused on their core obligations and mandate at all times and never hesitate to call on the Authority whenever need be.

"I implore you to remain steadfast, workhard with passion and I can assure you that with God's help your tenure will witness some remarkable successes" Mrs. Akosua Manu remarked.

For his part, Mr. Owusu Ansah assured the new officers that as an organisation with a mandate to coordinate and facilitate youth development in the country, the Authority stands ready to work with them for the overall wellbeing of the Ghanaian student in particular and the entire youth in general.

The Authority finally congratulated all the officers for having the vision and zeal to lead and said they eagerly anticipate all the fascinating things the officers will accomplish during their tenure in office.

Source: peacefmonline.com