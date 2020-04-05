1 hour ago

General Manager of Kumasi-based Zuria FM is alleging assault by a military team engaged in the enforcement of the lockdown.

Yussif Abdul Ganiyu who is also a DW TV correspondent, says he was attacked by the female soldier whilst he was reporting on a clean-up exercise, led by Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Alidu Seidu Sunday morning.

He, however, says he will not pursue the case despite suffering severe pain.

“I have come to a conclusion. I will not go [to report it] anywhere. It won’t work; it never worked. There is no law and order in Ghana. It won’t work so I will take it as one of the hazards a journalist will face because it won’t work. It would not work so I have given it to God,” he said.



Mr. Abdul Ganiyu who is also the host of Zuria FM’s Morning show explained, the military team confronted him over a report a colleague had filed on alleged brutality against a 71-year-old man by the security personnel at Aboabo.

“I saw a military patrol team passing by. There is a woman who came out and said I should come so I went to her. She said you are the one, I spoke with you on the phone the other time. I said I don’t know your number how should I know you are the one who called me. She told the other guy they should arrest me and I said for what? Tell me my offence before taking me. She slapped me; she slapped me and it was a shock. Then it started becoming something else.”

According to him, it took the intervention of the MCE for Asokore Mampong, Alidu Seidu, for the soldiers to let him go after seizing his mobile phone.

“The Honourable Alhaji Alidu Seidu came there; he spoke with the woman and I don’t know what happened they asked me to get down from the car but they took my phone away and I went to the Kumasi Central Police station to lodge a complaint.”

At the police station, he was asked to come the next day, that is Monday to formally lodge a complaint.

But unsatisfied at the turn of events, the military officers, numbering about five later stormed his office and whisked him away to the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters. Mr. Abdul Ganiyu is asking media practitioners in the Ashanti region to put a premium on their personal security as they report on brutalities meted out to civilians.



He alleged, the female officer is someone he Mr. Abdul Ganiyu has taken to social media network Facebook to praise for being courteous and polite after taking a photograph with her.

Checks at the Manhyia Divisional Police Command says no such report has come to its attention.

A source at the Regional Police Command told JoyNews the issue would be investigated beginning Monday.

Source:https:myjoyonline.com