9 hours ago

Authorities of the Mole National Park in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region are warning poachers to stay away from the Park for their own good.

Mahama Ali, the Park Manager gave the warning in a Citi News interview following the arrest of two poachers on Friday.

Mr. Ali said rangers of the park are ready and will apprehend any poacher who fails to heed the warning.

On December 23, 2022, at about 6:09am, staff of the Mole National Park who were on normal patrol duties heard a gunshot around the Palma beat of the park.

They then strategized and laid ambush until the poacher, Fuseini Sumai aged 45 from Damongo was spotted and was heard placing phone calls on his mobile phone instructing his meat carrier to come and convey the carcass he had killed.

The staff who had been waiting sprung an ambush and successfully arrested him.

An hour later, his meat carriers, Abdulai Osman aged 39 from Larabanga and Soale Dramani also from Larabanga arrived at the crime scene ready to help him carry the meat.

The carriers took to their heels when staff tried to arrest them but upon a hot chase, Abdulai Osman was arrested whilst Soale Dramani managed to escape.

Authorities of the park, say Fuseini Sumani is known by the park as a notorious poacher.

Mr. Ali warned poachers to stay away from the park as rangers are ready to apprehend and prosecute them if they do.

He also encouraged Ghanaians and the world at large to visit the Mole National Park this festive season for a lifetime experience.

Source: citifmonline