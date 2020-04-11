5 minutes ago

Paul Adom-Otchere says Manasseh Azure Awuni's statement indicating that he, Paul, has accused Manasseh of requesting a $100,000 bribe from Jospong is a figment of his own imagination.

According to the Good Evening Ghana host, he only called up Manasseh to ask him whether he had made certain demands on the CEO of Jospong group.

Explaining what really transpired on his TV show, Adom-Otchere stated that he was called to be in a meeting between Jospong and Manasseh.

He said that when Manasseh arrived, he insisted that the said meeting was supposed to be exclusive with Jospong, therefore, he didn’t need others [referring to Paul] and other individuals that had been called.

“I called him up and said since you left the meeting there are rumours that you have made certain demands on the man that you met and he [Manasseh] responded that it’s not true,” Paul said.

"I told him and one of his colleagues at Joy FM that this is what I’m hearing," he indicated.

Paul explained further that the investigative journalist [Manasseh] called him back to ask whether the money was $100,000.

“I said to him I don’t know...I heard the $100,000 from Manasseh for the first time,” Adom-Otchere stressed.

He expressed shock as to why such a comment should come up (three-years later) when his editorial was directed to Zanetor over sharing of COVID 19 food.



Source: Ghanaweb