44 minutes ago

English treble winners Manchester City are on the verge of securing the services of Jeremy Doku, an electrifying Belgian winger with Ghanaian parents, from his current French club Stade Rennes.

Extensive negotiations have been underway between the English club and Rennes, with Manchester City tabling a bid exceeding £30 million for the highly talented winger.

Renowned for his pace, trickery, and direct style of play, Doku's promising ascent to the top has been hindered by injuries following his move from Anderlecht to Rennes.

Manchester City's astute managerial figure, Pep Guardiola, has identified the 21-year-old Belgian winger as the ideal candidate to step into the shoes of Riyad Mahrez, who recently departed for Saudi Arabia.

Jeremy Doku, who made his mark in the French Ligue 1 since his 2020 transfer from Belgian side RSC Anderlecht as a teenage sensation, could provide the much-needed depth and dynamism that Manchester City is seeking.

As Manchester City kicked off their Premier League title defense with a convincing 3-0 victory over Burnley under the stewardship of former player Vincent Kompany, the club remains committed to reinforcing its squad.

The potential acquisition of Jeremy Doku would undoubtedly bolster Manchester City's squad depth and enhance their pursuit of retaining the English Premier League championship while contending for further honors throughout the upcoming season.