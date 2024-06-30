9 hours ago

Manchester City are nearing the acquisition of highly sought-after English wonderkid of Ghanaian descent Ryan McAidoo, according to reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 16-year-old forward has decided to depart Chelsea's academy in favor of joining the reigning Premier League champions, marking a significant move for City's youth development.

McAidoo, who has been a target of several top English clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool, ultimately chose Manchester City.

The Etihad Stadium's renowned youth system played a pivotal role in his decision, where he aims to further his development.

Despite Chelsea's efforts to retain McAidoo, recognizing his versatility and potential across various attacking roles, they were unable to persuade him to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Internationally, McAidoo has represented England at the U-17 level, featuring prominently in the U-17 Euro qualifiers earlier this year, highlighting his talent on the international stage.

Domestically, he has been a key figure for Chelsea's U-18 squad during the 2023/24 season, including starts in the U-18 Premier League.

Manchester City's imminent capture of McAidoo underlines their commitment to nurturing promising young talents and reinforces their stature as a destination for top youth prospects in English football.