1 hour ago

Reports from England suggest that Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal are set for a transfer battle for Leicester City's Ghanaian ace Dennis Gyamfi.

The 18-year-old will see his contract with the Foxes expire on June 30 this year and it appears his heart is set on a departure.

The right-back does not see a route to the first-team at the King Power Stadium with Portuguese Ricardo Pereira having established himself as a key cog in Brendan Rodgers' set up.

James Justin, signed for £8m from Luton last summer, acts as the Portugal star's back-up with Ghana's Daniel Amartey also a feature in that position.

That means that Gyamfi is on his way out, and reports from the British Press indicate that he is not short of big-name suitors.

United and Arsenal lead the way for the teenager, as well as Dutch side Feyenoord and a host of German clubs.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are aware of Gyamfi's situation at Leicester and are closely monitoring the situation for developments.

With the departure of Matteo Darmian and Ashley Young, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for back-up to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

As for Arsenal, they have had problems at the back all season.

Hector Bellerin has had injury issues while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is not a right-back and has been deployed there as an emergency measure.

Sokratis has also been utilised in the position but his lack of pace has been detrimental to Arsenal's defence.

Gyamfi has yet to play in the first-team for Leicester but has been rated as one for the future.

The youngster has been capped for the Netherlands Under-19s and has caught the eye at youth level.

He has made 27 appearances for Leicester's Under-18s and made his Premier League 2 debut in January.

Gyamfi is still eligible to play for Ghana despite featuring for the Netherlands U19 side