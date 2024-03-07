10 hours ago

Manchester United are reportedly in discussions with Kobbie Mainoo regarding a contract extension, acknowledging his growing importance within the first team setup.

At just 18 years old, Mainoo has emerged as a key player under manager Erik ten Hag this season, demonstrating remarkable maturity and composure on the field.

Although Mainoo signed a new deal with Old Trafford in February 2023, valid until 2027, talks have begun for an upgraded contract in recognition of his stellar performances during the 2023/24 campaign.

Both the club and Mainoo's representatives are handling the situation calmly, prioritizing Mainoo's focus on his footballing responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Furthermore, Mainoo has already activated several performance-based incentives in his existing contract.

According to reports from the Manchester Evening News, Mainoo thrives alongside experienced defensive midfielder Casemiro, enabling him to take up more advanced positions on the pitch.

With 18 senior appearances for United this season, Mainoo has credited manager Erik ten Hag for facilitating his transition from the youth ranks to the first team.

Amid speculation of a potential call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024, Mainoo is also eligible to represent Ghana, a prospect that has caught the attention of the Ghanaian national team.

Discussions between Mainoo and Manchester United are expected to progress further over the summer months.