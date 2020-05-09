1 hour ago

English Premier League side Manchester United are set to activate the moderate release clause in one of La Liga's breakthrough stars Moahammed Salisu.

The English giants are growing confident by day that they can get their man this summer according to multiple reports from Spain.

According to ESPN, the United hierarchy remain doubtful over Victor Lindelof's abilities, and the Red Devils have approached Valladolid over a deal for Salisu.

The report also claims that La Liga giants Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on developments surrounding the Ghanaian, who is widely expected to depart Valladolid this summer.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the haunt for enforcement in central defence as he is set to discard a lot of deadwood in his squad.

Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and possibly Phil Jones all set to leave but the club have been linked with long term target Kalidou Koulibaly and Matthijs De Ligt, but they have, according to AS, set their sights on a much more modest target.

United are ready to trigger the bargain €12m exit clause that exists in Salisu’s contract this summer.

It’s claimed the 21-year-old has been watched closely by United scouts, who have been impressed by the Ghanaian’s form, with Salisu an ever-present so far for Sergio Gonzalez’s side this season after appearing in all 27 of their La Liga games so far.