3 hours ago

Manchester United may have the perfect solution for their attacking woes in AZ Alkmaar’s Myron Boadu after recent reports emerged over his price-tag.

The young striker has been in good form this season, notching 20 goals across all competitions for his club side.

United are said to be on the lookout for good striking options in order to add depth to a position that has occasionally looked light at times.

According to Manchester Evening News, Alkmaar have set only an £18m asking price on Boadu, making him the ideal player the Red Devils could sign.

Solskjaer may be tempted to meet that evaluation and would’ve gotten a first-hand view of the Dutch teenager when the two clubs faced off in the Europa League.

According to Transfermarkt, Mino Raiola is Boadu’s agent and so that does cause some damage to Manchester United’s chances given the frosty relationship between the two parties.