2 hours ago

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has chosen not to participate in Cameroon's opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Guinea.

The decision was made just days before the start of the tournament in Cote D'Ivoire.

Originally scheduled to travel from Manchester to Cote D'Ivoire after Manchester United's FA Cup match against Wigan Athletic, Onana has opted to stay with the Red Devils following their 2-0 victory, advancing to the fourth round.

Freelance sports journalist Peter Hall reported for Reuters and Sky Sports, indicating that Onana's decision is influenced by his commitment to Manchester United, especially amid a challenging period marked by subpar performances with the English Premier League champions.

Onana has faced criticism for his role in conceding goals, particularly in the UEFA Champions League, where Manchester United exited at the group stage.

This development adds to the strain in Onana's relationship with the Cameroonian national team, particularly during the tenure of head coach Rigobert Song.

Cameroon, the 2019 AFCON winners, is placed in Group C alongside Guinea, Gambia, and defending champions Senegal.

The absence of Onana in the opening match raises questions about Cameroon's goalkeeping strategy in this crucial tournament.