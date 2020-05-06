1 hour ago

The life patron and owner of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II recently constituted a three member committee to investigate the affairs of his club.

Kotoko has been under the management of business mogul Dr.Kwame Kyei since 2016 but the club's owner in a release last month formed a committee to look into the club's affairs.

The club has been engulfed in mounting judgement debts, FIFA fines for failing to pay monies owed clubs among other issues

A statement from Manhyia on April 29, 2020, said: “His Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II, Asantehene has appointed Prof. Lydia Nkansah, Dean of the Faculty of Law, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to chair the three-member committee to investigate the affairs of the Asante Kotoko Sporting Club”.

According to Kumasi based Oyerepa Fm, they have been mandated to do the following:

A. To investigate how come Kotoko was fined $180,000 and the club's failure to meet FIFA'S deadline for payment.

B. To investigate the subsequent transfer of Asante Kotoko player Kwame Bonsu which created fresh sanctions against Kotoko.

C. Investigate the failure of the club to meet the 2019/2020 Club license regulations and the unusual turnover of players and coaches during the 2019/2020 league season.

D. Determine Culpability for any malfeasance and administrative lapses.

E. Make recommendations for future guidance and directions of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club.

The committee also includes Mr. Kofi Owusu and Lawrence Bruce Kyei Esq.

Various person who have stakes in the issue have been invited by the committee as they begin their work in earnest with messrs Opoku Nti and Kwame Kyei all key.