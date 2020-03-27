1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he feels vindicated by the decision to mandatorily quarantine travellers who flew into the country when he issued a directive to shutdown Ghana's borders.

According to him, the overwhelming number of coronavirus cases that Ghana has recorded are all imported into the country by people who are returning from abroad.

“An extreme number, have been found to carry the virus. So, focusing on the importation of the virus and infection have proof to be absolutely spot on.

"We are now seeing the benefits of these measures,” the President told members of the TUC at the Jubilee House.

He added that the country will continue to look at an additional strong measure that will help deal with combating the dreaded novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Issues of lockdown

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noted that when the country is locked down, the majority of the ordinary citizens of the country will be greatly affected.

He said, a responsible government is required to look at the implications of the decision to lockdown a country in such a time, before it takes a firm decision.

“it is important for us to take into account the circumstances and conditions. When we lockdown Accra, what are the consequences?” he quizzed.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that currently, his administration is looking at all the possible options available before he communicates it to Ghanaians.

“I am hoping that much sooner than later, we will come to an agreement on what those measures are and the Ghanaian people will be informed,” he stressed.

Source: Ghanaweb