1 hour ago

The Management of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) has served notice to the general public that wearing of face mask would be mandatory, effective Sunday, April 26.

In this regard, all private and public institutions including banks, hospitals, lorry stations among others had been directed to put a notice of “No Nose Mask, No entry” at the entrance of their offices.

The Assembly in a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) directed all public and private institutions to ensure that their staff and visitors wore face mask.

It encouraged commercial drivers to ensure that passengers wore nose mask before boarding vehicles while market women, traders, food vendors and hawkers were also to wear mask in the course of their work.