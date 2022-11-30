2 hours ago

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has raised concerns about the sharing of pictures of the young doctor in the middle of the Manhyia District Hospital saga on social media.

An audio that captured the Ashanti Regional Director for the National Service Scheme, Alex Opoku-Mensah, verbally abusing a nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital because of a reported dispute with his daughter, who is a junior doctor has generated rage in the public.

This has led to some people circulating pictures of the young doctor on social media.

But the development, according to GMA, will subject the said doctor to emotional trauma, adding that this can jeopardize the young doctor who is under horsemanship’s career.

“I am not happy with the way the doctor is being subjected to such an emotional trauma,” Dr. Frank Ankobea, the GMA President, said on Accra-based radio station Citi FM.

“This is a young doctor who started work barely two weeks ago. She is young. She is now actually starting her career and I think we should support her. If we are only looking at what the father has done, we will throw away the baby with the bath water.”

“So it is important that all of us be measured in the kind of comments we pass and how we comment on these issues and remember that somebody’s career is at stake,” Dr. Ankobea added.

Meanwhile, the Junior Doctors Association of Ghana has debunked some media reports regarding the incident.

In a press statement signed by the president of the Association, Dr. Louisa A Nkrumah, which aims at setting the records straight, the group said the claims that the young doctor had reviewed a child at the surgical ward on the day in question is false.

In addition, it said, “No prescription was written for a child by the doctor on the said date and therefore she could not have prescribed a wrong dosage”.

It however said the doctor correctly prescribed an intravenous fluid for an adult patient in the surgical ward

“The non-availability of the intravenous fluid prescribed prompted the nurse to call the doctor to delete it from the system to avoid extra billing”.

“The information on social media, radio and TV stations about an alleged wrong prescription is untrue, according to the hospital management and records available”, the group stressed.

It, therefore, entreat all media houses to pull down their broadcast concerning the alleged wrong prescription of medication and also asked the public to disregard such allegations against the doctor.