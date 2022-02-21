1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Manhyia North Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Konadu has been robbed by gun wielding men, multiple new outlets reported on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

The Daily Guide newspaper stated that the incident took place at his private residence at Buokrom at a time the MP had returned from Parliamentary duties in Accra.

The criminals are said to have bolted among others: with the MPs laptop, a sum of GHC15,000, clothes and other valuable items.

Ernest Kwaku Agyei, a top New Patriotic Party, NPP, official in the constituency confirmed the incident to Asanteman FM.

He said the incident took place at about 3pm on Friday after the MP had returned from his Parliamentary duties in Accra.

The case has since been reported to the Ashanti Regional Police Command for investigation. Crime officers have visited the scene and subsequently opened an investigation.

Source: Ghanaweb