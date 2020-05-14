1 hour ago

Manhyia Palace has denied reports which emerged on Wednesday that his royal majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II had secured a $30million facility to construct a stadium for his beloved Asante Kotoko.

Reports were rife on Wednesday that the Asantehene was going to construct a stadium project for the reds.

But the man who was attributed to have made the remarks, Kwame Aboagye Mensah personal assistant to the chief of staff of Manhyia Palace has set the records straight.

Kwame Aboagye Mensah in an interview with Accra based Vision 1 Fm on Thursday denied ever making the comments attributed to him.

"Adako Jachie project is one that his Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu has at heart. The issue of securing a $30m for the project is just speculations coming from an individual(Jeffery Asare) and not from Manhyia", he shared.

He further emphasized that in due time when there is information on the Adako Jachie project they will come out with an official announcement.

"We will communicate to the general public when the need arises", Mr. Kwame Aboagye Mensah said.