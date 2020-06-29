3 hours ago

The Manhyia Palace has appointed three more members to serve on the newly-constituted Asante Kotoko SC Board.

Owner and Life patron of the Porcupine Warriors, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has admitted three top entrepreneurs to shore up the club’s policy-making body and strengthen their financial muscle as they seek to restore the lost glory of the two-time African Champions.

One of the new members of the board is Kofi Amoa-Abban, who is the founder and CEO of Rigworld Group, an entity that deals in oil services business across West Africa. He is also a Philanthropist.

The remaining members are James Osei Brown and Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey who join to make the newly constituted board a 12-member team to steer the club’s direction.

Osei Brown is the founder and CEO of Joshob Construction Company Limited. He holds the responsibility for the provision of strategic leadership and direction as well as the overall planning, management and development of projects and businesses for Joshob Construction.

Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey is the Managing Director of Lexta Ghana Limited, producers of Yazz products and Hooch Foods.

Dr Kwame Kyei, as announced earlier this month, continues as the Board Chairman.

The other members of the Kotoko board are Mr. Kwadwo Boateng Genfi (Board Chairman, Exim Bank), Mr. Kwasi Osei Ofori (Chief Executive Officer, Edmark Group/Rockshore Mining Limited), Kwabena Mensah (Corporate Lawyer), Joseph Yaw Addo (former Director of Sports, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)), Baffour Kwame Kusi (Ankobeahene), Mrs. Evelyn Nsiah-Asare (Director of Sports, Sunyani Technical University), and Alhaji Abu Lamine (Businessman).