1 hour ago

Reports suggests his royal majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II has secured an amount of $30 million for the construction of a stadium project for Asante Kotoko.

Kwame Aboagye Mensah,the personal assistant to the chief of staff of Manhyia Palace is quoted by Oyerepa Fm to have made this revelation.

"Manhyia Palace has secured an amount of $30m for a stadium project for Asante Kotoko. ''Manhyia has plans to see infrastructural dev't at Asante Kotoko not only stadium but all round face lift infrastructure wise'' Kwame Aboagye Mensah said.

It is believed the club owner wants to vastly improve the club's infrastructure projects and is intent on converting the clubs current training grounds at Adako Jachie into a multi purpose stadium facility.

The supposed project when completed will have VIP stand, media stand, electronic scoreboard, and gym Center.

Kotoko since its formation has largely used the Baba Yara Sports Stadium but that may soon be about to change.