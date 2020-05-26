1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is set to get a new board of directors by the end of the week as all is in place for the list of eminent members is to be outdoored.

The owner and life patron of the club His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu is set to appoint members who will constitute the Asante board with in the week according to reports by Oyerepa Fm.

Club in the Ghana Premier League per the Club Licensing regulation is to have a board of directors who will help in the running of the club.

Kotoko had failed to submit the list of its board members to the GFA in the month of April and were hit with a GHC5000 fine.

This will be a welcoming news as the club will fulfill the requisites of the club licensing board with the appointment of the board of directors.

Already a three member committee led by Prof Lydia Nkansah have been probing the affairs of the club under the reign of oil magnate Dr Kwame Kyei.

The Committee has four days to submit its report to His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II but it is however believed that Dr Kwame Kyei will retain a spot on the board as the Executive Chairman of the club.