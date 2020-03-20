3 hours ago

Life patron of Asante Kotoko Otumfour Osei Tutu II through the Manhyia Palace has set up a five-member committee to review the administration of the club Executive board chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei after three years.

Reports coming from Kumasi indicate that the five-member committee has been constituted to review and audit the current administration of the Ghana Premier League heavyweights.

The Committee will be chaired by Chief of Bantama in the Ashanti Region, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI.

According to a report filed by Fox FM, the five-member committee comprising of Nana Oguakro Afrane Okese IV (Chief of Ejisu), accountant of the Asanteman Council and the Ashanti regional managers of Fidelity Bank and Ecobank.

Business Mogul, Dr. Kwame Kyei was handed a three-year mandate as the club's executive chairman by the life Patron of the club in 2016 after the Opoku Nti's administration.

Dr. Kyei is the owner of Unity Air, Unity Oil Company, Light Fm & TV, Vision 1 FM and Sports Hotel.

In 2013 he was awarded the Best Petroleum and Gas Entrepreneur. He received an Honorary Doctor of services and Development degree from International Ministerial Council of Europe- an affiliate of the University of Copenhagen, Denmark and Ghana.