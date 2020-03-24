2 hours ago

Cameroonian music Legend Emmanuel N’djoke Dibango, aka Manu Dibango has died aged 86.

1972 AFCON anthem writer had been battling with illness away in France but unfortunately lost the battle on Tuesday, a family sources says.

Multiple sources say Saxophonist/afro jazz superstar death was provoked by Convid-19, but not yet confirmed.

The Douala native was gifted with diversed abilities in the music industry;a musician and songwriter who played saxophone and vibraphone. He developed a musical style fusing jazz, funk, traditional Cameroonian music and also tried his hands in the music industry.

His dexterity in the music industry earned him the honour to compose the tournament song for the 1972 AFCON in Cameroon.

Manu collaborated with Eno Belinga to produce a piece that won the heart of Africans in the 8th edition of the African soccer jamboree.

In 2015, Jean Michael the then secretary General responsible for international organizations for the Francophonie appointed him as the brand Ambassador for the Francophonie in 2016 Olympics and Para Olympics games in Rio de Janeiro.

He was more famous in the music industry but made a huge impact in the Sports world.

The multiple awards winner quits the stage after inspiring a huge number of musicians.The man behind the famous soul makossa leaves behind a huge number of family, friends and well wishers to mourn him.