2 hours ago

Kwasi Nyantakyi, the former President of the Ghana Football Association, reflected on how he became a target of public anger following the release of Anas’ Number 12 documentary.

He shared that those who were once close to him distanced themselves, teaching him valuable lessons.

Nyantakyi explained that nothing surprises him anymore because the aftermath of the documentary exposed him to the harshest realities.

He noted that people's loyalty is often based on personal interests; if they can no longer benefit from you, they will withdraw their support.

He also referenced a recent comment by former President John Dramani Mahama, who pointed out that individuals who sought his favor when he was in power abandoned him once he was in opposition, underscoring the idea that people often have self-serving motives.