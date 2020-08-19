3 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency, Kojo Adu-Asare, has described as laughable the government’s claim of initiating some 17,334 infrastructural projects across the length and breadth of the country.

He said many of the touted 17,334 projects do not exist as they have not been commissioned.

He was of the view that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) claim is due to the many sod-cutting ceremonies undertaken by President Akufo-Addo with just four months to the general election.

“The president is doing sod-cutting ceremonies four months to elections instead of commissioning projects, if the projects really exist then they should be commissioned so we see it for ourselves,” he said.

Speaking further in the interview, Mr Adu-Asare stated that despite the NPP having initiated and completed some of the supposed 17,334 infrastructural projects, acclaimed policy think tank, IMANI Africa in an analysis has placed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the NPP.

“I heard the president of IMANI Africa this morning (Wednesday) score the NDC 53 per cent as opposed to scoring the NPP 46 per cent on manifesto delivery for the first four years of both parties,” he noted.