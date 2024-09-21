4 hours ago

A number of passengers are feared dead following an accident that occurred at Obretima at dawn on September 20, in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region.

It took personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) hours to rescue the trapped victims.

The accident involved a VIP bus and a diesel fuel tanker. Preliminary investigations by personnel of the Fire Service suggest that the tire of the fuel tanker, traveling from Accra to Kumasi, burst, causing it to veer into the lane of the VIP bus coming from Tamale to Accra.

The central part of the bus sustained heavy impact, resulting in passengers being trapped.

Personnel from the Fire Service, police, and ambulance services worked together to rescue the victims. Those suffering life threatening injuries were taken to the Suhum Government Hospital for care.

Official casualty figures are yet to be released by Suhum Government Hospital or police officials.