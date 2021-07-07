53 minutes ago

Italian striker with Ghanaian parents Mario Balotelli on Wednesday joined newly-promoted Turkish side Adana Demirspor which is the tenth team of his career, where he will meet up with former Nice team-mate Younes Belhanda.

“World star Mario Balotelli has signed a three-year contract,” his new club tweeted inannouncing “historic” transfer.

Former Manchester City and Liverpool forward Balotelli, 30, born in Sicily to Ghanaian parents, arrives after a short spell in Italy’s Serie B with Monza last season.

He previously played for both Milan clubs, winning three league titles with Inter, but disciplinary problems have dogged much of his career — though he starred for Italy in Euro 2012 — that season he also won the Premier League with City.

Balotelli has won 36 caps, the last coming in 2018.

Recent years have seen him trying to find a niche after regular moves. He scored regularly for Nice for two seasons in France prior to a short spell with Marseille before moving swiftly on to Brescia back in Italy and then Monza.

Adana Demirspor won promotion back to the top flight for the first time since 1995 and have also added Morocco attacker Belhanda, 31, to their ranks.