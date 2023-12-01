2 hours ago

Italian-born Ghanaian striker Mario Balotelli has candidly declared Brendan Rodgers as the "worst coach" he has ever had, describing their time together at Liverpool as a "disaster."

Balotelli, whose football journey has seen highs and lows, including a Premier League triumph with Manchester City, did not hold back in expressing his dissatisfaction with Rodgers.

Balotelli's stint at Liverpool, where he was signed to replace Luis Suarez, proved challenging, making 28 appearances and scoring four goals from August 2014 to August 2015.

In his recent remarks, he criticized Rodgers for his coaching style and described him as a "disaster" as a person, despite acknowledging his training sessions' technical aspects.

"Brendan Rodgers is the worst coach I have ever had. He was number one as far as training sessions were concerned, what with keeping possession of the ball and the small-sided games. But as a person, he was a disaster." Balotelli said.

The outspoken striker left Liverpool in 2016 to join French club Nice.

Balotelli's comments offer a glimpse into the challenging dynamics between player and coach during their time together, providing insight into the complexities of football relationships at the highest level.