2 hours ago

Eric Adjei, a member of the Communication team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has sworn that the compilation of the New Voters' register will not be held.

The NDC and the Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voters' Register (IPRAN) have been consistently opposed to the idea of compiling a new voters' register.

Aside their claim that the EC wants to rig the 2020 elections in favor of the incumbent government, they also argue the register, in its current form, is credible to be used for a general election so long as it has been used for other electoral exercises.

This notwithstanding, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the registration exercise will commence in the middle of June this year.

The exercise is aimed at compiling a new voters' register for the 2020 general elections and subsequent Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the country.

The EC argues there is the need for a new register to replace the current one because the current register is bloated and therefore compiling a new voters' register will help in eliminating unqualified names to ensure credible elections.

Eric Adjei contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM 'Platform' programme, hosted by Nana Yaw Kesseh openly bragged: There will be no mass registration in this country; there will be no mass registration in Ghana take it from me…mark it on the wall; there will be no mass registration to compile a new register; we are using the existing register for the 2020 elections."