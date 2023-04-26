1 hour ago

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey has cut sod for the commencement of construction of the first amphitheatre in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

This is to fulfil the NPP’s manifesto promise of building theatres in some selected regions.

This year, the government promised to build 5 Amphitheatres; two (2) in Accra, one (1) in Kumasi, one (1) in Takoradi and one (1) in Tamale. The purpose of these amphitheatres is to serve as venues for performances and other forms of entertainment, to aid industry players to plan for their events and to create jobs to boost the Industry’s economy.

Performing the sod-cutting on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in the presence of the Executive Secretary NFA, Juliet Asante, Nana Sarfo Kantanka (Project Coordinator) MoTAC, Kumasi Mayor, Mr Samuel Pyne and Kwadwo Antwi CEO (GTDC), MarK Okraku-Mantey said:

“This is the day the most high has made, finally, we are on the soil, we are on the grounds to start the project, so we are here to do the first digging, so it can be put on record that the project has started”.

The Deputy Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister tasked the contractors to ensure that there is value for money, as well as ensure strict adherence to completion timelines.

Source: citifmonline