44 minutes ago

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey's aspirations of becoming an MP in 2025 have been dashed because he has lost his primaries.

The seasoned music producer campaigned as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate in the Eastern Region's Ayensuano seat.

He received 136 votes, falling short of the winning candidate, Ida Adwoa Asiedu, who received 410.

The other candidates, Kingsley Boateng Adomah and Ernest Addo, garnered three and four votes, respectively.

The parliamentary elections for the NPP's orphan constituencies were held today, Saturday, December 2, 2023.