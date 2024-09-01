3 hours ago

A middle-aged market woman was discovered dead earlier today in a bush by the roadside at Kumasi Anwomaso-High Tension, located in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate that the woman, a food vendor turned gari seller, was well-known in the area.

Her daily routine involved visiting her daughter, who operates a pharmacy, after closing from the market.

However, concern arose when she failed to visit her daughter’s pharmacy as usual yesterday.

Despite several attempts to reach her via phone, there was no response.

This morning, local residents made the grim discovery of her lifeless body in the bush by the roadside.

The incident was promptly reported to the Oduom Police Station.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found her phone, GHS800 in cash, and some market-related items.

Notably, there were no visible signs of assault or injury on the body.

The woman’s body has been taken to the Emena Hospital mortuary for an autopsy as police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.