1 hour ago

Several market women in Accra have hailed the Akufo-Addo-led government for introducing the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy as a groundbreaking initiative, asserting its pivotal role in levelling the educational playing field within the country.

At a symposium titled 'The Free SHS Story,' organized by the Ministry of Education at the UPSA Auditorium, these women took turns to share their experiences and perspectives on the transformative impact of the FSHS policy.

The traders who became emotional recounted the challenges they faced in the past, struggling to pay school fees for their children attending Senior High Schools (SHS) and compelling the implementation of the FSHS policy, they expressed relief as both rich and poor students can now attend the same schools without financial hindrances.

According to Madam Esinam Akpedo, a fish seller from the Madina market, she said three of her children have benefited from the Free SHS and are currently in University education.

She emphasized that the elimination of financial constraints has enabled students to focus on their studies without distractions, ultimately opening doors for them to pursue their desired courses at the tertiary level.

Afia Serwaa, known as the Queen of tomato sellers at Agbogbloshie market, shared her struggles as a single mother supporting her daughters through SHS.

However, she noted a significant difference with her son, currently in his third year at an SHS in the Eastern region, who now studies without difficulty thanks to the FSHS policy.

Economic Transformation

During the symposium, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Education Minister, emphasized the pivotal role of the FSHS policy in shaping the nation's economy by nurturing 21st-century manpower.

He commended the recent academic achievements of the five Northern regions, attributing their success to the FSHS policy's impact on education quality and access.

Dr. Adutwum showcased various educational developments in the country, expressing optimism that sustained progress would position Ghana as a leader in education within the African continent.

FSHS Policy's Social Impact

Mr. William Darkwa, the National Coordinator for the FSHS policy, highlighted the positive societal changes catalyzed by the policy.

He emphasized improvements in equity, access, and quality across all SHS/TVET institutions, underscoring the policy's overarching objectives.

Background: FSHS Policy Driving Educational Advancements

The Free SHS Policy was initiated by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government in 2017, as it continues to shape the skills and knowledge of Ghanaians through various innovative initiatives.

These include STEM education, the revitalization of TVET education, and the introduction of Pre-Engineering and robotics programs, among others.

The FSHS Secretariat, in support of the policy, has launched projects such as STEMNNOVATION to nurture students' diverse talents and abilities, further enhancing the educational landscape of the nation.