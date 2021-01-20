1 hour ago

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly is considering running a shift in various markets within the Assembly as part of measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The consideration by the assembly follows the recent spike in Ghana’s COVID-19 cases and death toll.

In an interview with Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Gilbert Ankrah indicated that the assembly will meet various stakeholders to lay out its plans.

“The mayor will be meeting some stakeholders today [Wednesday, 20th January 2021] to put in some measures. Recently we relocated bulk tomato dealers within the Central Business District. So when they bring the tomato in bulk, they will be packed at different locations and do the distribution. During the COVID-19 and as part of the measures we moved them to the hearts park, and they complied.”

In 2020, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly distributed personal protective equipment to markets and launched a #WearYourMask campaign to enhance awareness of COVID-19 safety protocols.

In 2020, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development undertook a nationwide disinfection exercise including markets, schools, etc and continued in 2021 as schools reopened.

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies were advised to develop satellite markets and design shift systems to enforce the COVID-19 protocols.

This development led to a clash between traders and assemblies as witnessed in the Upper East Region.

About 26 market women were beaten and arrested for not abiding by social distancing order to demonstrate against the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly.

Source: citifmonline