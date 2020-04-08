2 hours ago

The general perception out there is that celebrity marriages don’t last and it has been fuelled by a number of high profile divorces.

However, there are some celebrity couples whose marriages have stood the test of time and become a source of motivation for others and one such couple is actor Adjetey Anang and his wife Elorm.

The couple celebrated their 13th anniversary on Tuesday March 10 and in an interview with Graphic Showbiz recently, Adjetey Anang advised young people to be mentally ready for marriage before they go into it.

“Never commit yourself to something you can’t finish. There are people who marry due to influence and it must not be so.

“If you are not ready for it, don’t commit yourself to it because marriage is for mature minds. I believe it is a lifetime journey and has to be observed as such.

“Consistency, mutual respect and not being comfortable with each other are the basic things to consider in a relationship. Both parties should learn to get better as the years pass but if you are comfortable with each other, you wouldn’t want to embrace change.

“It is also very necessary to have mutual respect for each other in the relationship. If you have mutual respect for your partner, you hold him or her in high esteem and accept them for who they are, while allowing them to change over time. Couples who don’t respect each other’s views easily go their separate ways,” he stated.

Adjetey Anang also revealed that their 13-year marriage journey had not been easy due to his busy schedule but their commitment to each other had sustained them this far.

“I’m the busy type because of the nature of my job so it has not been easy but I thank God for how far He has brought us. My wife understands what I do and she also works so it’s quite understandable. We are committed to each other.

“In spite of my busy schedule, I always remember I have a family at home who also need my attention. What I do is my source of income so I can’t stop it either. I am just conscious about work and family so I strategise,” Adjetey Anang said.

The Graphic Showbiz asked The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later actor his view on opinions shared by people that women are meant for the kitchen and the bedroom and he said it was not right to give women such tags.

“I think we have been culturally psyched to believe that but time has changed. There are women in different sectors doing amazing things. We have to support and appreciate women to rise above just the kitchen and bedroom,” he commented.

Adjetey Anang became a household name when he played Pusher in Things We Do For Love in the late 1990 and early 2000.

He has since featured in major movies such as The Perfect Picture, Sidechic Gang, Keteke, Devil In The Detail, Adams Apples among others.

Adjetey Anang won the Best Actor in a Drama Award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) in 2018; Actor in a Leading Role at the Ghana Movie Awards (GMA) in 2014, Best Actor at the Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards (GIAMA) in 2013, Best Performance By An Actor in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in 2010 and many more.

Source: peacefmonline