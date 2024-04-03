1 hour ago

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, better known as Terry G, has opined that marriage is not a successful 'venture' for musicians.

According to him, female fans do not like the idea of a 'married male singer'.

Speaking during a discussion on 'The Honest Bunch Podcast', Terry G referred to fans of the opposite sex as the "juice of the industry," emphasizing that the show business would be dull without them.

He said: “I don’t think marriage is for people like us [musicians]. If I get married, it would restrict me from my female fans. Females are the base of the music, they are the juice of the music industry. Remove them and you will be bored.

“If a music artiste announced his marriage publicly, it would affect his female fanbase. Once you are married, you are out of the box. In Nigeria, they say once you are married, you are out of the market. So automatically you are no longer hot.”

Terry, on the same platform, disclosed that he is involved in an extramarital affair.

He said he is involved with another woman, despite having a 'baby mama' whom he loves and respects as a wife.

It can be recalled that Terry G, in a previous interview said most Afrobeats singers honour the devil with their performance.

Watch the video below:

Source: mynigeria.com