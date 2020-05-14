19 minutes ago

A married woman has met her untimely death during a marathon sexual intercourse with a Catholic priest.

The priest, recognized as Father Abel Mwelwa , has been suspended in Lusaka, Zambia as a result of the unfortunate incident.

According to reports, the deceased who used to be a member of the Catholic Women’s League from St Maurice Catholic Church had lied to her husband that she was attending to a funeral however ended up with the priest.

Police in Lusaka reportedly stated they have launched an investigation into how the 42-year-old female allegedly died in the Parish Priest’s House at Kaunda Square Catholic Church.

Meanwhile, Fr. Abel Mwelwa stated in a declaration that Lusaka Diocese Archbishop Alec Banda has been unfair to him in the way he dealt with the matter.

"I would like to guarantee you that all is well. My soul is at rest. Knowing that the justice of God is on my side. I have no bitterness towards the manner in which this was once handled. I enable God to deal with the depend ,” Dr. Mwelwa lamented.

In an attempt to set the data straight, he claimed that Monica Mulenga died in the medical institution of Acute Pneumonia in accordance to postmortem results.

“God has his ways. Thank you for your brotherhood and support. Let it be acknowledged that the individual died nearly a month ago.

“All used to be quiet till my Bishop determined to train some monks to flow into a notification of my suspension to all monks and religious. The notification is additionally addressed to the lay faithful. What a way of dealing with matters.

“ The end result of such a miscalculated choice is what has delivered this media frenzy. Has there been a time in the Catholic Church when the suspension of a priest is cloth for everyone? If not, the query is why has this been dealt with this way? Maybe we shall have solutions in Heaven.

“ I feel I have to share with you what has happened. God’s Justice May take long, however it will come. ”