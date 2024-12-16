39 minutes ago

As Ghana's 8th Parliament nears its end, Martin A. B. K. Amidu urges citizens to stay vigilant.

He emphasized the need to monitor the final days of the current Parliament, which still holds the power to make binding decisions.

Amidu expressed disappointment in the Parliament's performance, citing controversies like the 2021 Budget and E-Levy, and warned of potential "vengeful actions" from the outgoing administration, akin to tactics seen in other countries.

He also highlighted concerns over parliamentary corruption and judicial involvement, specifically criticizing the Chief Justice’s role in controversial decisions.

Drawing from past experiences, Amidu called for a legal system free from political influence.

He stressed that the 2024 elections showed a shift in public sentiment and urged Ghanaians to remain engaged in defending democracy.

Amidu concluded by urging citizens to actively participate in safeguarding the nation's democratic future until the 9th Parliament begins in January 2025.