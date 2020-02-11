1 hour ago

A senior lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University (KTU), Dr. Solomon Forkuoh Kwarteng says the demeanor of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu doesn’t depict one who is ready to fight corruption.

In his view, Mr Amidu appears to be too idle with nothing to show after several months in office.

Commenting on the scandal on ‘Pure Morning Drive’ with Kwame Adinkra on Tuesday, the lecturer stated that Mr. Amidu will keep lamenting for years over resources to deal with the scandal which he claims ‘at the long run will come to naught’.

“Kwame, Amidu has not demonstrated to deal with Airbus saga. Political influence in the Special Prosecutor's work is too much. I feel pity for him. Technically he’s good, morally great but the current portfolio isn’t doing him any good. He lacks the power to fight corruption has widely believed. the lamentations are too much. Not all have resources to execute their work, yet we work."

“Amidu was taking people to court when he wasn’t Special Prosecutor. Today he has been given an office and is paid to do same job and all he does is to lament. I think the government should leave him out and focus on the international bodies to bring a conclusion to the matter,” he said.

The lecturer emphasised that Martin Amidu is not in the capacity and lacks the political will to fight the menace describing his action as disappointing.

“He must stay focused and discharge his duties professionally, but as far I know he can’t handle this Airbus scandal. I don’t believe in him.. I have little hope in his efforts to fight corruption. All he does is complain” he said